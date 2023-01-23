×
News
Various Daylife Game Launches for iOS, Android on January 23

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Game initially launched in September 2019

various-daylife
© 2019 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
Square Enix announced on Twitter on Saturday that its Various Daylife game will launch for iOS and Android mobile devices on January 23.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 13 and for PlayStation 4 on September 16. Square Enix previously released the game for Apple Arcade in September 2019. Apple Arcade had since delisted the game.

Apple describes the game:

In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, players explore a newly discovered continent while living life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.

Tomoya Asano and the same team behind the Bravely Default, Octopath Traveler, and Triangle Strategy games developed the game.

Source: Square Enix's Twitter account via Gematsu

