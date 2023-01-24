×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 22-28

posted on by Alex Mateo
INU-OH, Lupin the 3rd Part 6 anime; Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho, A Condition Called Love manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I'm Quitting Heroing BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 24
INU-OH BDCite GKIDS US$26.98 January 24
Lupin the 3rd Part 6 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 January 24
Metal Skin Panic MADOX-01 BDPlease AnimEigo US$24.95 January 24
The Stranger by the Shore Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$59.98 January 24
Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night BDPlease Aniplex of America US$64.98 January 24

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Beauty and the Feast Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 January 24
Blue Period GN 12Cite Kodansha US US$12.99 January 24
A Condition Called Love GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 24
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 24
Gacha Girls Corps GN 2Please Kaiten Books US$13.99 January 27
Happy of the End GN 1Please Kuma US$14.95 January 24
How Do We Relationship? GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 24
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 24
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 24
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 2Please Titan Manga US$12.99 January 24
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 24
MoMo -the blood taker- GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 24
My Secret Affection GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 24
Noragami Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha US US$19.99 January 24
Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$16.99 January 24
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 24
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 7Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 24
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 24
Thunderbolt Fantasy Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$19.99 January 24
Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 3Please Dark Horse US$19.99 January 25
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 9Please Kodansha US US$12.99 January 24
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Omnibus GN 27-28Please Kodansha US US$16.99 January 24
Yokai Cats GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 24

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 17Please Kodansha US US$7.99 January 24
Blue Period GN 12Cite Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
Breathless Momentum GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Animate US$6.99 January 24
Breathless Momentum (Special Edition) GN 3Please Animate US$8.99 January 24
Burn the House Down GN 8Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
Cheeky Bowls GN 1Please MediBang US$6.99 January 24
DAYS GN 33Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24
The Food Diary of Miss Maid GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
Gamaran: Shura GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
Getting Closer to You GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
HEROINES GAME GN 3Please MediBang US$4.99 January 24
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 24
How Do We Relationship? GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 24
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24
Me & Roboco GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 24
MoMo -the blood taker- GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24
My Secret Affection GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24
Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24
PPPPPP GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 24
Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
A Side Character's Love Story GN 13Please Coamix US$6.99 January 24
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24
Thunderbolt Fantasy Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 24
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 6Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 24
Yokai Cats GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 24

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
My Hero Academia: School Briefs Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 January 24

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 26
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 25
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 24
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 25
My Hero Academia: School Briefs Novel 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 24
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 26
These Legs Don't Lie! Harumi's Legacy as the Strongest Mimic Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 24
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 23

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Forspoken PS5, PC gameCite Square Enix US$69.99 January 24
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Idea Factory International US$49.99 January 24


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 15-21
