North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 22-28
posted on by Alex Mateo
INU-OH, Lupin the 3rd Part 6 anime; Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho, A Condition Called Love manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I'm Quitting Heroing BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 24
|INU-OH BDCite
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|January 24
|Lupin the 3rd Part 6 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|January 24
|Metal Skin Panic MADOX-01 BDPlease
|AnimEigo
|US$24.95
|January 24
|The Stranger by the Shore Limited Edition BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$59.98
|January 24
|Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$64.98
|January 24
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Beauty and the Feast Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|January 24
|Blue Period GN 12Cite
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|January 24
|A Condition Called Love GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 24
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 24
|Gacha Girls Corps GN 2Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$13.99
|January 27
|Happy of the End GN 1Please
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|January 24
|How Do We Relationship? GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 24
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 24
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 24
|Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 2Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|January 24
|Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 24
|MoMo -the blood taker- GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 24
|My Secret Affection GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 24
|Noragami Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$19.99
|January 24
|Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|January 24
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 24
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 24
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 24
|Thunderbolt Fantasy Omnibus GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|January 24
|Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$19.99
|January 25
|Wave, Listen to Me! GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|January 24
|Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Omnibus GN 27-28Please
|Kodansha US
|US$16.99
|January 24
|Yokai Cats GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 24
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|BAKEMONOGATARI GN 17Please
|Kodansha US
|US$7.99
|January 24
|Blue Period GN 12Cite
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|Breathless Momentum GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Animate
|US$6.99
|January 24
|Breathless Momentum (Special Edition) GN 3Please
|Animate
|US$8.99
|January 24
|Burn the House Down GN 8Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|Cheeky Bowls GN 1Please
|MediBang
|US$6.99
|January 24
|DAYS GN 33Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
|The Food Diary of Miss Maid GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|Gamaran: Shura GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|Getting Closer to You GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|HEROINES GAME GN 3Please
|MediBang
|US$4.99
|January 24
|High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 24
|How Do We Relationship? GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 24
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
|Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
|Me & Roboco GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 24
|MoMo -the blood taker- GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
|My Secret Affection GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
|Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
|PPPPPP GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 24
|Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 13Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|January 24
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
|Thunderbolt Fantasy Omnibus GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 24
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 6Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 24
|Yokai Cats GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 24
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|My Hero Academia: School Briefs Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 24
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 26
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 25
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 24
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 25
|My Hero Academia: School Briefs Novel 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 24
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 26
|These Legs Don't Lie! Harumi's Legacy as the Strongest Mimic Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 24
|VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 23
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Forspoken PS5, PC gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$69.99
|January 24
|Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|January 24
