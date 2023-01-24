×
Shoko Nakagawa Goes on Hiatus for Surgery

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Surgery to remove 'lump' slated for Tuesday

Singer and voice actress Shoko Nakagawa posted a video on YouTube on Monday to reveal that she will go on hiatus, as she went into surgery on Tuesday to have a "lump" removed. (The term she used is commonly used to indicate breast lumps.) She noted that she would be going in for surgery on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. JST. She did not specify when she would resume working.

Nakagawa was previously hospitalized in January 2022 for anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening).

Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer after performing theme songs for such anime as Gurren Lagann, Star Blazers 2199, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Punch Line, and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments and hosted the weekly children's variety show Pokémon no Uchi Atsumaru? (Meet Up at the Pokémon House?) from October 2015 to March 2022.

Source: Shoko Nakagawa's YouTube channel and Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

