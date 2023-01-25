Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Smartphone Game Ends Service on April 26

Game launched globally in September 2021

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai : A Hero's Bonds

Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna

announced on Wednesday that its) smartphone game will end service on April 26 at 11:00 p.m. EDT. The company explained that it is ending service because following discussions, it has concluded that it will be challening to deliver "the most satisfying and varied experience possible."

Sales of in-game Red Gems currency, item packs, and the Gold Pass have been halted.

The game launched globally in September 2021.

Up to three people are able to participate in cooperative play in the team action role-playing game. The game supports English, Japanese, French, and Traditional Chinese languages.

The new anime ofand's) manga premiered in October 2020.and streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's 100th and final episode aired on October 22.

The show went on hiatus after the Toei Animation hack in early March 2022, and aired its first new episode in six weeks in April 2022.

In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.

The 37-volume manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.