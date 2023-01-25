Kodansha USA Licenses My Home Hero Manga

Manga debuts in English digitally on February 28

©Naoki Yamakawa, Masashi Asaki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

announced on Wednesday that it has licensedand'smanga, and it will begin publishing the manga digitally on February 28.

Yamakawa and Asaki launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine in May 2017. The manga's 19th compiled book volume shipped on January 6. The manga resumed with its third and final part in the 29th issue of Weekly Young Magazine in June 2022. The final arc picks the story back up seven years after the second part. The manga entered a hiatus after it ended its second part in October 2021.

The manga centers on a salaryman who has a reliable wife and a daughter in university who can sometimes act a bit rebellious, but has a happy life in his own way. Until one day he finds out his daughter has been beaten, and thus begins his journey into a dangerous world to protect his family.

The manga is getting a television anime that will premiere in April.

Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. Kodansha US is publishing the manga in English.

Asaki drew the art for Yuma Ando 's Psychometrer and Psychometrer Eiji manga, and also drew the IWGP: Denshi no Hoshi manga for the Ikebukuro West Gate Park franchise .

Source: Email correspondence