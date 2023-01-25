My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Nazuna Miki and Subachi 's My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ( Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyō desu ) light novel series revealed on Thursday a teaser promotional video, cast, additional staff, and July premiere.

The cast includes:

Kaito Ishikawa as Ryota Sato

Rin Kusumi as Emily Brown

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods ) is directing the series at MAHO FILM . Yuka Yamada ( Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is in charge of the series composition. Miyako Nishida ( In Another World With My Smartphone ), Eri Kojima ( In the Land of Leadale ), Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are the main character designers.

Additional staff includes:

Miki debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in February 2017. Miki and Subachi launched the light novel series in September 2017. The seventh book volume shipped in Japan in November 2019. Mawata 's manga adaptation debuted on Kodansha 's " Suiyōbi no Sirius " website in May 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on October 7.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting on whatever they drop—food, money, items, etc. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of...until he learns he has the ability to get rare drops! Suddenly his luck turns around...or does it?

Kodansha US has also licensed the light novel series.

The series has exceeded a cumulative total of 1.1 million copies in circulation.