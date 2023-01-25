Tango Gameworks Announces Hi-Fi Rush Rhythm Action Xbox Series X|S, PC Game for Same-Day Release

Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda revealed during its first Developer_Direct stream a trailer for a new rhythm action game by Shinji Mikami ( Resident Evil ) and his Tango Gameworks studio ( The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo ) titled Hi-Fi Rush . John Johanas ( The Evil Within 2 ) is the game's director. The game launches on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on Wednesday, on the same day as the announcement.

Announcement/Launch Trailer

Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

Developer_Direct (starts at 15:12 below)

The game follows Chai, a "wannabe rock star." Due to a corporate experiment, he can sense the rhythm of the entire world, represented by the game's soundtrack. His attacks sync to the beat. Enemy attacks, cutscenes, and obstacles also sync. Chai teams up with partners including Peppermint and Macaron.

Mikami founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. The company released The Evil Within in 2014, The Evil Within 2 in 2017, and Ghostwire: Tokyo in March 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

Source: Developer_Direct stream