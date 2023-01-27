A Galaxy Next Door TV Anime Reveals New Promo Video, More Cast, Theme Song Artist, April 8 Debut

New key visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Gido Amagakure 's A Galaxy Next Door ( Otonari ni Ginga ) manga began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals and previews Chinatsu Matsumoto's opening theme song "Tonari Awase," and also reveals the anime's April 8 premiere.

The website also revealed a new key visual and more cast members. The new cast members include:

Rie Takahashi as Chihiro Ibusuki

as Chihiro Ibusuki Tomokazu Sugita as Masahiro Morikuni

as Masahiro Morikuni Yōko Hikasa as Momoka Morikuni

©雨隠ギド・講談社／おとなりに銀河製作委員会

©雨隠ギド・講談社／おとなりに銀河製作委員会

Ever since their father died, Ichirou Kuga has struggled to support his two younger siblings on nothing but a small inheritance and his passion for drawing manga. A Galaxy Next Door , tells the story of what happens when Kuga's new mysterious assistant, Shiori Goshiki, declares them to be engaged to be married.

will stream the anime as it airs, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Ryuichi Kimura ( Aikatsu! Kemono Friends 2 ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production , and Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Kedama no Gonjiro ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yasuka Ōtaki is designing the characters.

Amagakure ( Sweetness & Lightning ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on April 3.

