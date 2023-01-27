'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack' TV Anime Reveals English Cast, Premiere

©ナナシ・講談社／「イジらないで、長瀞さん」2製作委員会

Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack

announced on Friday that the Englishfor), the anime's second season , will debut on Saturday.

The cast, which features returning members, includes:

Eric P. Sherman is producing the dub at Bang Zoom! Studios with co-producers Mami Okada and Mio Moroe . Dorah Fine is directing the dub . Meli Grant is writing the script. Mami Okada is the casting supervisor, and AJ Gam is the casting director. The production managers are Robert G. Mah and Jessica Peace . Jessica Gowler , Aki Kuribara , and John Tan are the production coordinators. Patrick Rodman is the sound supervisor. Michael Brooks is the re-recording mixer. Jonathan Brannen is the Recording Engineer . Ismael Yanez is the audio operations manager, Samuel Carrillo is the assistant engineer, and Kaylyn Saucedo is the video technician. Breaugh Olson is in charge of spotting.

The anime premiered on January 7 on television in Japan. ABEMA streams new episodes a week before they air on television, but it premiered the first episode at the same time as the TV premiere.

The new season features a returning main cast. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Sumire Uesaka , the voice of Nagatoro, again performs the opening theme song "LOVE CRAZY." Uesaka again joins other voice actresses Mikako Komatsu (Gamo-chan), Aina Suzuki (Yosshii), and Shiori Izawa (Sakura) to perform the ending theme song "MY SADISTIC ADOLESCENCE♡."

Shinji Ushiro ( Yōkai Watch ) is directing the anime at OLM. Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is returning to supervise the series scripts. Misaki Suzuki (sub-character designs on Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Tari Tari ) is returning to design the characters, and Gin (Busted Rose) from Pop Team Epic and Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? is again composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate! What's her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her? Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him?

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) directed the first season at Telecom Animation Film . The first anime season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Nanashi debuted the ongoing manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017.

