Moke Yuzuhara's Adachi and Shimamura Manga Resumes in February

Manga based on yuri novel series went on hiatus in August

© Moke Yuzuhara, Hitoma Iruma, Kadokawa

announced on Saturday that's manga adaptation of's) yuri novel series will resume in the April issue of itsmagazine on February 27.

The manga went on hiatus in August 2022 with plans to return this winter.

Yuzuhara launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in May 2019. Kadokawa shipped the fourth compiled volume in February 2022. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The second floor of the gym. That's our spot. Class is in session right now, but they don't hold class in a place like this. This is where Shimamura and I became friends. What is this feeling? Yesterday, I dreamed of kissing her. I'm not like that, and I'm sure Shimamura isn't either. But...when Shimamura thinks of the word "friend", I want to be the first thing that comes to her mind. That's all.

Iruma launched the novel series in Dengeki Bunko Magazine in 2013 with illustrations by Non (the magazine ended publication in April 2020). The novel series will end with its 12th volume. Kadokawa released the 11th volume on December 9. Seven Seas began releasing the light novel series in English in June 2020.

The novel series inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine's Twitter account



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.