Renji Fukuhara's The Invincible Shovel Manga Ends

Scoop Musō

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Alan is no ordinary miner. He's the greatest miner in the world, thanks to a shovel that can shoot lasers and level mountains! After scooping up a princess in distress, Alan finds himself drawn into a quest to save her kingdom. Dig out your common sense and delve into a land of shovels and sorcery, where a spade is not a spade, but an invincible shovel like no other!

The manga adapts Yasohachi Tsuchise and Yūki Hagure 's light novel series of the same name. Fukuhara launched the manga on Nico Nico Seiga in September 2019. Kadokawa shipped the manga's sixth compiled book volume in September 2022.

Yasohachi launched the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in February 2018. Kadokawa published the first print volume in January 2019, with illustrations by Hagure, and the fourth volume shipped in March 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is also releasing the light novels in English, and it released the fourth volume in July 2021.

