Trinity Seven's Kenji Saito Launches New Light Novel

Majo no Kaiden wa Te o Tsunaide novel launches in March with art by Puraco

Majo no Kaiden wa Te o Tsunaide - Hoshimi Seiko ga Kataru Ghost System

The official website for'slight novel imprint announced on Thursday that writerwill launch a new light novel series titled(Hold Hands With the Witch's Ghost Story - Seiko Hoshimi Speaks of a Ghost System) in March. Puraco will draw the art for the novels.

Saito most recently launched the Kojirase Tensei Maō to 7-nin no Oshikake Otome no Ragnarok System (The Unconfident Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Unwelcome Maidens' Ragnarok System) manga with GUNP in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Champion RED magazine in October 2022.

Saito and Haruto Hino launched the Samayoeru Tensei-sha-tachi no Revival Game (The Revival Game of the Wondering Reincarnated Ones) manga in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in April 2019, and ended it in July 2021.

Saito ended the Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! ( Goodbye! Isekai Tensei ) manga in December 2019. Saito and Parabora launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in December 2017, and the manga transferred to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016. The Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.