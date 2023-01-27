Yen Press Licenses You Can Have My Back BL Light Novels

1st volume launches in July

You Can Have My Back

Senaka o Azukeru ni wa

Leorino, fourth son of a margrave and blessed with the face of an angel, is the reincarnation of Ionia, a knight of the kingdom who died in the line of duty. At night, he dreams of his past life, his ill-fated love for Prince Gravis, and his death at the hands of an enemy agent. But when he confronts the traitor as Leorino, he ends up arrested instead! His life in danger, he shouts the name of an old friend and his only hope…

announced on Friday that it has licensed writer Minami Kotsuna and artist Hitomi Hitoyo'sfantasy light novel series. The company will release the first volume physically and digitally in July.

Kadokawa published the novels' first volume in Japan in March 2021 as part of its Ruby Collection, and it released the fifth volume on September 30.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.