Hiroki Otsuka's Backstage in New York Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Show about budding fashion designer who meets legendary drag queen premieres on March 4

Tokai TV announced on Wednesday that Hiroki Otsuka 's Backstage in New York manga is getting a live-action series adaptation that will debut on March 4. The live-action series will take place in Tokyo instead of the manga's New York, and is titled Jiyū na Megami: Backstage in New York (Free Goddess: Backstage in New York).

© TOKAI TELEVISION BROADCASTING CO., LTD.

© Hiroki Otsuka, forcs

The manga centers on Sachi, an office worker who lives in a dark, cramped world. She has studied fashion as her dream. She goes to New York, where she meets the drag queen Paul.

The live-action series will have four episodes. In the live-action show, Sachi lives with her father as her mother died when she was young, and she works for a construction firm. Her hobby is making Western-style clothes. She then meets the legendary drag queen Cool Mint, and her life begins to change.

Hiroe Igeta stars in the series as Sachi, and Shinji Takeda costars as Cool Mint / Shū Narita.

Chihiro Ikeda is directing the series, Tomonari Sakurai and Yuko Shimoda are writing the scripts, and Masahiro Hiramoto is composing the music.

Otsuka launched the digital manga in 2020 and the series has 14 total chapters.

Otsuka previously drew the art for the original Tokyopop OEL manga Boys of Summer .



Sources: Tokai TV, Comic Natalie