Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms Anime Film Rescreens in Japan Starting on February 23

announced on Tuesday that it and Filmarks will re-screen thefilm in 70 theaters in Japan for eight days starting on February 23, to celebrate the film's fifth anniversary.

The film premiered in Japan in February 2018 and sold 32,000 tickets in 76 theaters to earn 48 million yen (about US$450,240) and rank #5 in its opening weekend.

The film is the directorial debut of anime screenwriter Okada ( The Anthem of the Heart , anohana ). She wrote the film's script at P.A. Works .

Akihiko Yoshida ( NieR:Automata , Bravely Default , Final Fantasy XIV games) is credited with the original character designs. Toshiya Shinohara ( A Lull in the Sea , Red Data Girl ) was chief director. Yuriko Ishii ( Kuromukuro , Another ) designed the characters for animation and was chief animation director. Kazuki Higashiji ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG , A Lull in the Sea ) was art director, and Tomoaki Okada ( Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos , Blast of Tempest ) was in charge of art design and concept design. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) composed the music, and Kazuhiro Wakabayashi ( Ghost in the Shell , Bungo Stray Dogs ) was the sound director.

Eleven Arts screened the film in the United States, and Shout! Factory released the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2019. Right Stuf released the film on a deluxe edition Blu-ray Disc in 2019.