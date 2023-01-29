Samurai Girl Real Bout High School's Sora Inoue Launches New Manga

Inoue launches Boku no Kanojo wa Sasuga desu. manga on Tuesday

Manga artist Sora Inoue announced on Twitter on Friday that they will launch a new romantic comedy manga titled Boku no Kanojo wa Sasuga desu. (As Expected of my Girlfriend.) on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website on January 31.

© Sora Inoue, Hakusensha

Inoue and writer Namiryū Takano launched the Reisui to Shakunetsu no Aida (Between Cold Water and Scorching Heat) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022.

Inoue launched the Mai Ball! manga in Young Animal in July 2012, and the manga moved to the Young Animal Arashi magazine in October 2017 before the magazine ended in May 2018. The series then moved to both the Manga Park website and the Young Animal magazine. The series ended in 2019.

Inoue collaborated with the writer Reiji Saiga on the Samurai Girl Real Bout High School manga. Tokyopop released the manga series and anime adaptation in English. Inoue concluded the ecchi martial arts series Zeroin in 2011. Inoue also drew the character designs for the Vandread anime.