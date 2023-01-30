2nd Free! The Final Stroke Film Earns Over 1 Billion Yen

Both film parts returned to theaters on January 27

The second film in the new two-part anime film project for the Free! anime franchise titled Free! The Final Stroke has earned over 1 billion yen (about US$7.67 million) and sold about 650,000 tickets.

©おおじこうじ・京都アニメーション／岩鳶町後援会2021

The first and second films returned to theaters in Japan together for joint screenings on January 27.

©おおじこうじ・京都アニメーション／岩鳶町後援会2021

The second film opened at #4 in April 2022. It earned over 910 million yen (about US$6.98 million) and sold about 625,000 tickets after 11 weeks in theaters.

The first film opened in Japan in September 2021. The films are the "final chapter" for the franchise . The project's tagline is, "Let's go, to the stage of glory." The first film opened at #3 at the Japanese box office, and earned 543,136,940 yen (about US$4.75 million) as of October 2021.

Crunchyroll screened the first film at last year's Anime Frontier event in November.

The franchise is getting a 10th anniversary event on August 12-13 at Saitama Super Arena.

The Free! franchise about the Iwatobi High School Swim Club includes three television anime seasons that aired in 2013, 2014, and 2018. The High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- prequel film opened in 2015. The Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Bond and Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Promise compilation films opened in April 2017 and July 2017, respectively. The Free! -Take Your Marks- omnibus film of short stories then opened in October 2017.

The franchise 's previous entry was Free! ~Road to the World~ Yume (Dream), which opened in July 2019, and was a "reconstruction" of the Free! Dive to the Future television anime series, as well as a "bridge" to the new films.