2nd Free! The Final Stroke Film Earns Over 1 Billion Yen
posted on by Alex Mateo
The second film in the new two-part anime film project for the Free! anime franchise titled Free! The Final Stroke has earned over 1 billion yen (about US$7.67 million) and sold about 650,000 tickets.
The first and second films returned to theaters in Japan together for joint screenings on January 27.
The second film opened at #4 in April 2022. It earned over 910 million yen (about US$6.98 million) and sold about 625,000 tickets after 11 weeks in theaters.
The first film opened in Japan in September 2021. The films are the "final chapter" for the franchise. The project's tagline is, "Let's go, to the stage of glory." The first film opened at #3 at the Japanese box office, and earned 543,136,940 yen (about US$4.75 million) as of October 2021.
Crunchyroll screened the first film at last year's Anime Frontier event in November.
The franchise is getting a 10th anniversary event on August 12-13 at Saitama Super Arena.
The Free! franchise about the Iwatobi High School Swim Club includes three television anime seasons that aired in 2013, 2014, and 2018. The High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- prequel film opened in 2015. The Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Bond and Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Promise compilation films opened in April 2017 and July 2017, respectively. The Free! -Take Your Marks- omnibus film of short stories then opened in October 2017.
The franchise's previous entry was Free! ~Road to the World~ Yume (Dream), which opened in July 2019, and was a "reconstruction" of the Free! Dive to the Future television anime series, as well as a "bridge" to the new films.
Sources: Free! series' Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web