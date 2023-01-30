A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Manga Resumes Serialization

Manga went on hiatus in 2021

Yasei no Last Boss ga Arawareta! Kuro Tsubasa no Haō

A Wild Last Boss Appeared!

Manga artistannounced on Twitter that their(A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Black-Winged Tyrant) manga – the adaptation ofand'slight novel – resumed its serialization on'smanga website on Thursday. The manga returned with the first part of its 41st chapter, and the second part will release on March 2.

Hazuki launched the manga on the Comic Earth Star manga website in 2017. Earth Star Entertainment published the manga's most recent eighth volume in March 2021.

Hazuki then announced on Twitter in December 2021 that the manga will go on hiatus. Hazuki stated that it became difficult to work after finishing the manga's eighth volume, due to numbness and pain in their dominant arm. Hazuki stated on Thursday that they still have symptoms, but added they feel like they can continue working, although not at the same pace as before.

Firehead and YahaKo launched the A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ( Yasei no Last Boss ga Arawareta! ) light novel on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2015, and the series ended in 2017.

J-Novel Club licensed the novel and started publishing it digitally in July 2020. The company describes the story:

The year is 2800 and Lufas Maphaahl – The Black-Winged Tyrant, Great Conqueror, and leader of the Twelve Heavenly Stars – has returned. A man wakes up in the body of his MMO character 200 years after her defeat during an player-made event in the game, Exgate Online. Now, he's stuck in her body. But this isn't a game, it's real. With her reign long over, and her legacy one of fear, Lufas must journey through the world of Exgate, looking for answers, possible comrades, and all the monsters her “death” unleashed upon the world...

Hazuki is known for drawing the art for the Sword Art Online: Fairy Dance and Sword Art Online: Mother's Rosary manga.