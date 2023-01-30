Blue Exorcist Manga Takes 2-Month Break

Manga resumes in April

© Kazue Katō, Shueisha

The official Twitter account of'smanga announced on Monday that the manga will go on hiatus, and will not publish new chapters in the upcoming March and April issues of'smagazine. The manga plans to resume in the magazine's May issue, which will release in April.

Katō launched the manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga's 28th volume shipped in November 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The franchise announced in December that the manga will get a new television anime series.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.

Source: Blue Exorcist manga's Twitter account