Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Earns 13 Billion Yen

Film earns 13.16 billion yen, sells 9.9 million tickets

Suzume

's) anime film has earned about 13.16 billion yen (about US$101 million) and has sold over 9.9 million tickets as of Sunday. The film ranked at #4 in its 11th weekend. The film is now the 23rd highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

The film is the #10 highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."

RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi 's score for the film is nominated for Best Music in the 46th Japan Academy Film Prize Association awards.

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, or Berlinale, will host the international premiere Suzume between February 16 and February 26. The film will screen in the festival's Competition section and will be the first anime feature film in the competition since Spirited Away in 2002. Shinkai, actor Nanoka Hara and producer Genki Kawamura will attend the festival.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web