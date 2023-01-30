The First Slam Dunk Anime Film Tops US$16 Million in South Korea

Film ranked #1 in its 4th weekend, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water in terms of ticket sales

Entertainment news magazinereported on Sunday that, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, ranked #1 in its fourth weekend in South Korea, ahead ofand(in terms of ticket sales, not earnings).

The film earned an equivalent of US$2,122,356 from Friday to Sunday, selling 249,206 tickets. The film has earned a total of US$16,217,180 in South Korea, selling 1,922,722 tickets.

The film opened in South Korea on January 4.

The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. The film is currently the 51st highest-earning film of all time in Japan.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film nominated the film for Animation of the Year in its 46th annual awards.

