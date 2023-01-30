News
The First Slam Dunk Anime Film Tops US$16 Million in South Korea
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Entertainment news magazine Variety reported on Sunday that The First Slam Dunk, the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk basketball manga, ranked #1 in its fourth weekend in South Korea, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water and The Point Men (in terms of ticket sales, not earnings).
The film earned an equivalent of US$2,122,356 from Friday to Sunday, selling 249,206 tickets. The film has earned a total of US$16,217,180 in South Korea, selling 1,922,722 tickets.
The film opened in South Korea on January 4.
The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. The film is currently the 51st highest-earning film of all time in Japan.
Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada (Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot), Naoki Miyahara (Digimon Adventure, Popin Q), Toshio Ōhashi (LayereD Stories 0), and Yū Kamatani (Looking for Magical DoReMi, Precure Super Stars!).
Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu.
The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film nominated the film for Animation of the Year in its 46th annual awards.