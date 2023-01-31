Crunchyroll Games Launches Street Fighter: Duel RPG for Smartphones in February

Trailer streamed for RPG in fighting game series

Crunchyroll Games announced that it and CAPCOM will launch the Street Fighter: Duel role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in February. Pre-registration is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and other select European countries. Crunchyroll Games streamed a trailer:

The RPG will feature over 40 characters, including Ryu, Akuma, Chun-Li, and Cammy. Players can build a team of three fighters to engage in real-time combat. There will be online play and unlockable character skins.

TOPJOY, Tencent Games , and CAPCOM originally released the mobile game in China in November 2020.

CAPCOM 's Street Fighter 6 fighting game will launch on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Street Fighter V is the latest entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise . The game contains new features, such as V-Reversal moves, and a special V-Trigger mode. The game launched in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam ). The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is a new version of the game that launched in February 2020. The release includes all content from the original game release and Arcade Edition , including characters and costumes. CAPCOM released the game's final DLC character Luke in November 2021.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll