Discotek Licenses Re: Cutie Honey, Nanoha Reflection, Aim for the Ace: The Movie, More Anime

Discotek Media announced on Monday that it has licensed titles for release sometime this year, including the Re: Cutie Honey , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection , Aim for the Ace! : The Movie , Lupin III: Angel Tactics , Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs , and Mazinkaiser vs the Great General of Darkness anime.

The company also licensed and will release the Kamen Rider BLACK RX series, as well as the Bohachi Bushido The Villain film, both in HD Blu-ray Disc releases.

The company also confirmed that its previously announced license of GaoGaiGar Final will release on a subtitled Blu-ray Disc in April and will have "lots" of bonus features, including the clean title and credits sequences, the "Ultimate Version" of the title sequence, commercials, trailers, musical performances, and interviews.

Discotek additionally revealed updates on previously announced releases. The company's release of Kodocha - The Complete Second Series and Medarot will ship in spring 2023. Urusei Yatsura will release in April 2023. Finally, Ultimate Muscle is "slightly delayed due to issues with the master tapes."

The company also revealed its other releases for April 2023, including: Aim for the Top! Gunbuster (release date is subject to change), Saint Tail , the Sonic X Uncut Japanese Language Collection, and the live-action Suicide Club film.



Discotek 's release of Re: Cutie Honey will use AstroRes HD upscaling for the video. Sound Cadence will produce a new English dub for the release. The dub cast includes Jessica Calvello as Honey Kisaragi/Cutie Honey, Natalie Van Sistine as Natsuko Aki, Wayne Grayson as Seiji Hayami, and Marissa Lenti as Sister Jill. David Wald is directing the dub .

Discotek also revealed the additional dub cast and staff:

Re: Cutie Honey is a 2004 three-episode OVA series based on Go Nagai 's Cutie Honey manga, and is specifically based on the 2004 live-action film adaptation of the manga by Hideaki Anno (Anno is also credited as chief director for the anime). Anno's fellow Gainax animators Hiroyuki Imaishi , Naoyuki Itou , and Masayuki , respectively, directed the three episodes of the anime.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the Cutie Honey a Go Go! manga, which serves as a prequel to Re: Cutie Honey and the live-action film.



Discotek 's release of Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection will have English subtitles and 5.1 audio, and will also include trailers.

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection is the first film in a two-film project for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise . The film opened in Japan in July 2017. The film sold about 100,000 tickets to earn 165,140,000 yen (about US$1.47 million) in its first two weeks. Eleven Arts screened the film in U.S. theaters in February 2018 in Japanese with English subtitles, and also screened the film in Canada in March 2018.

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , the second film, opened in Japan in October 2018 and ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.



Discotek 's release of Aim for the Ace! : The Movie ( Aim For The Best! ) will be in native HD format with English subtitles. Discotek 's release will be the first ever release of the film in the United States. Bandai Visual released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2008, and again in 2016.

Aim for the Ace! : The Movie debuted in 1979, produced after the success of the 1978 Shin Ace o Nerae! remake. Unlike Shin Ace o Nerae! , which Minoru Okazaki directed, Osamu Dezaki helmed Aim for the Ace! : The Movie . Dezaki also directed the 1973 Aim for the Ace! anime series.

Discotek also previously announced that it has licensed the 1973 Aim for the Ace! anime series. It will release the series on Blu-ray Disc in February. The anime adapts Sumika Yamamoto 's manga of the same name. The anime aired from 1973 to 1974, and focuses on a tennis novice who joins the school's tennis team as it is headed by a new coach that demands an intense new training regimen that pushes even the team's best players.



Discotek 's release of Mazinkaiser vs the Great General of Darkness ( Mazinkaiser: Shitou! Ankoku Daishogun ) will be in HD, and will include the Japanese audio, as well as a new dub by Kocha Sound . The dub cast includes A.J. Beckles as Koji Kabuto, Kayli Mills as Sayaka Yumi, Kamran Nikhad as The Great General of Darkness, Brent Mukai as Boss, and Patrick Seitz as Dr. Morimori. Brittany Lauda is directing the dub .

Discotek also posted the rest of the dub cast and staff for the anime:

The 60-minute 2003 OVA 's story begins when the Mycenae Empire attacks while Koji Kabuto is away from the Photonic Power Lab, and must race back to Japan to pilot the Mazinkaiser before it is destroyed.



Discotek 's Blu-ray Disc release of Lupin III: Angel Tactics will contain English subtitles.

Lupin III: Angel Tactics debuted in 2005 as the 17th television special of the Lupin III franchise . The special centers on a terrorist group known as the "Bloody Angels," who are targeting the master thief Lupin III to steal his latest prize from the top secret Area 51 military base. Meanwhile, Zenigata seeks to apprehend both the Bloody Angels and his long-time nemesis. Shigeyuki Miya directed the special and Atsushi Maekawa wrote the script.



Discotek 's release of Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs will be an SD Blu-ray Disc release. The release will specifically be the World Events Productions(WEP) dub rework of the Sei Jūshi Bismarck series, and will include an interview with the show's composer, as well as CG sequences for toys.

Studio Pierrot produced the original Sei Jūshi Bismarck TV anime series in Japan in 1984. World Events Productions(WEP) reworked the series for the U.S. market, and released it as Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs .

