I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novels Get Spinoff Manga

The official Twitter account of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine announced that Sukima launched a spinoff manga of FUNA 's I Shall Survive Using Potions! ( Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! ) light novel, titled Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! Hanano to Lotte no Futari Tabi (I Shall Survive Using Potions! Hanano and Lotte's Journey) on Monday. The spinoff manga launched on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website.

©︎すきま・FUNA／講談社

The story centers on Hanano, Kaoru's junior in college. To meet her beloved senior, Hanano will reincarnate in another world and start her journey.

FUNA launched the light novel on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2015. Kodansha published the first volume with illustration by Sukima in June 2017. The ninth volume will release on March 2.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and published the seventh volume in April 2022. The company describes the novels' story:

One day, the supervisor in charge of watching over Earth was taking care of a distortion, when they made a mistake that caused Kaoru Nagase to lose her physical body. Not only that, but reincarnating her into a different, less culturally advanced world is the only thing they can offer to do for her. Not one to take this turn of events sitting down, Kaoru makes a demand: the power to create potions at any time she pleases, with whatever effect she wants it to have—and it doesn't stop there either. She asks for a magical Item Box, the ability to understand and speak every language, and the same body she had back when she was a fifteen-year-old girl. Using her newfound powers, Kaoru has to try and make a stable life for herself in a whole new world!

Hibiki Kokonoe launched a manga adaptation of the novels with original character design by Sukima on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in December 2021. J-Novel Club also licensed the manga and will release the ninth volume in English on February 14.