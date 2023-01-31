IGN: Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo Will Not Exhibit at E3 2023

Companies will not have presence on Los Angeles Convention Center showfloor

IGN reported on Tuesday that "multiple knowledgeable sources" told the news agency thatXbox,, andwill not participate in E3 2023. According to IGN, the companies will not have a presence on the Los Angeles Convention Center showfloor either.

Sony and PlayStation declined to appear at E3 in 2019.

Xbox announced on its website on Wednesday that it will host the company's yearly Showcase in Los Angeles "this summer." IGN noted that the company did not mention E3 by name. CEO of Xbox Phil Spencer stated in an interview to IGN that the company hopes the timing of its showcase will be "convenient for press and even consumers that are going to the E3 event."

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced on September 26 that it will partner with event production company ReedPop to bring back the in-person E3 event on June 13-16, 2023. E3 Business Days will take place from June 13-15, and will be reserved for industry personnel. E3 Gamer Days will be on June 15-16, and they will take place in a different hall from the industry area. There will also be partnered digital events and showcases before and during the show, starting on June 11.

E3 2023 will welcome publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors. The event will feature digital showcases and in-person components. Media registration began in December 2022.

ReedPop's global vice president of gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish will lead the new E3 team.

The ESA had previously revealed that E3 would return in 2023 with "a reinvigorated showcase" "live from Los Angeles." The ESA plans to "focus its resources" on the 2023 show.

The ESA canceled last year's E3 event. There was no in-person or digital component. The ESA had announced the cancellation of the in-person E3 event in January 2022 due to "health risks surrounding" COVID-19. At the time, the trade association did not yet have plans for a digital/virtual event for E3.

The ESA held E3 2021 as a "reimagined" virtual event in June, after canceling its in-person event in February 2021. The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event, and did not hold an online event that year.

Source: IGN (Kat Bailey)