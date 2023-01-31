News
Japan's Publishing Market Sees 1st Overall Sales Decrease in 4 Years
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The All Japan Magazine and Book Publisher's and Editor's Association (AJPEA) revealed on Wednesday its report on the publishing industry in Japan in 2022. The publishing market as a whole declined 2.6% in 2022 to a total market value of 1.6305 trillion yen (about US$12.59 billion).
The digital market rose 7.5% to 501.3 billion yen (about US$3.87 billion), and the print market decreased 6.5% to 1.1292 trillion yen (about US$8.72 billion). Digital publications currently take up 30.7% of the market share.
Compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the overall market rose by 5.7% in 2022. The print market decreased by 8.6%, and the digital market rose by 63.2%.
The overall publishing market saw increases in 2019 through 2021, before this decrease in 2022.
In the print market, books saw a 4.5% decrease, and periodicals saw a 9.1% decrease. The category of monthly print periodicals (which includes manga volumes and "mooks" - magazine books) decreased by 9.7%, and weekly print periodicals decreased by 5.7%. The decline in monthly periodicals sales was largely attributed to a double-digit decline in manga volume sales.
In the digital market, digital comics sales continue to rise. Sales rose 8.9% to 447.9 billion yen (about US$3.46 billion) in 2022. Digital comics sales make up 89.3% of the digital publishing market. Digital comics sales have also more than quintupled since 2014.
APJEA will release its report on the manga industry in 2022 on February 25.
Source: Hon.jp