The First Slam Dunk Drops to #2, Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom Opens at #6

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, sold 230,000 tickets and earned 344,957,690 yen (about US$2.64 million) from Friday to Sunday, dropping from #1 to #2 for its ninth weekend. The film has sold a total of 6,475,000 tickets for a cumulative total of 9,454,728,530 yen (about US$72.56 million).

The film is now the 51st highest-earning film of all time in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on December 3. The movie has IMAX screenings in 40 cinemas all over Japan, and Dolby Atmos screenings in 34 cinemas. The movie added Dolby Cinema screenings on December 10.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

stayed at #3 in its 26th and final weekend. The film sold 218,000 tickets and earned 291,807,340 yen (about US$2.23 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 14.27 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 19.7 billion yen (about US$152 million).

The film has surpassed Howl's Moving Castle as the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan. Moreover, the film has earned the equivalent of 31.9 billion yen (about US$246.5 million) worldwide, thus surpassing Howl's Moving Castle as the #4 highest-earning anime film globally.

The film is also the #8 highest-earning film of all time in Japan and topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Suzume

's film sold 200,000 tickets and earned 274,106,590 yen (about US$2.10 million) from Friday to Sunday, dropping from #2 to #4 in its 12th weekend. The film has now sold a cumulative total of 9.9 million tickets for 13,159,893,210 yen (about US$101 million).

The film has become the #23 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the #10 highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan.

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



, the anime film of'smanga, opened at #6. The film earned 85,896,750 yen (about US$659,000) in its first three days from Friday to Sunday.

The "Animation Is Film Festival" screened the film's world premiere on October 21 in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The anime film stars Kento Kaku as Naranbayar, and Minami Hamabe as Sara.

Kotono Watanabe ( Btooom! ) directed the film at Madhouse . Fumi Tsubota ( 12-Sai: Chiccha na Mune no Tokimeki , Hugtto! Precure , Waccha PriMagi! ) penned the script. Mitsuyuki Masuhara is credited as animation supervisor. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) composed the music. NTV is credited for production coordination, and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing.

The manga is set in two rival kingdoms that have been in poor relations for a long time. The story centers on Sara and Naranbayar, a princess and young man from either country who meet by chance, and find that they must act as a couple to maintain peace in their realms. Even so, they find that they slowly fall for each other.



Kagami no Kojō

The anime film of's) novel dropped from #8 to #10 in its sixth weekend.

The film opened in Japan on December 23.

Keiichi Hara ( Colorful , Miss Hokusai , The Wonderland ) directed the film at A-1 Pictures . Miho Maruo , who wrote the script for Hara's Miss Hokusai and The Wonderland films, penned the script. Keigo Sasaki ( Blue Exorcist , ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) designed the characters, and was also the chief animation director. Russian artist Ilya Kuvshinov , who drew the character designs for The Wonderland , was credited for visual concept and castle design. Harumi Fuuki , who has composed the music for Hara's prior films, returned for this new film. Shochiku is distributing the film.



The live-action film adaptation of Takatoshi Yamada 's Dr. Koto Shinryojo ( Dr. Koto's Clinic ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its seventh weekend. The Meitantei Conan Haibara Ai Monogatari: Kurogane no Mystery Train (Detective Conan Ai Habara's Story ~Jet-Black Mystery Train~) compilation film dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend, but still earned 49,381,990 yen (about US$379,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 601,650,030 yen (about US$4.61 million).

The Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line spinoff anime stayed at #1 in the mini-theater ranking in its second weekend.

The SSSS.Gridman compilation film fell from #2 to #4 in the mini-theater ranking in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC