Azuki Adds 6 One-Shot Manga by Chiharu Shinagawa, Yuzuki Momoi

"The Western Magic Hall," "Spear," "Lush," "The Sunset of Silver," more launch on Thursdays

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it is adding six one-shot manga over the next few weeks. The first one-shot manga "The Western Magic Hall" by Chiharu Shinagawa is available now. It will add one manga each Thursday for the next five weeks.

©Chiharu Shinagawa, Yuzuki Momoi, Azuki

The titles include the following three by Chiharu Shinagawa :

"The Western Magic Hall," a 35-page magical girl story that continues the story of "The Western Magic Hall: Ambiguity"

"Spear," a 33-page comedy manga about a high school boy who takes up spear fishing to impress a girl

"Zangi Onden," a 41-page historical action story about a righteous samurai who saves a starving village from greedy tax collectors

The following one-shot manga are by Yuzuki Momoi:

"Lush," a 33-page story about fatherhood, sacrifice, patience, and fear

"The Sunset of Silver," a 29-page story about an aging father coming to terms with his age and his relationship with his family

"Spring Storm," a 25-page story about a high school girl who is in love with her straight best friend

Azuki launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Source: Press release