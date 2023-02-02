News
Crunchyroll to Stream Soaring Sky! Precure Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream Soaring Sky! Precure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure), the 20th Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, starting on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
The anime will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST). It will also stream in Japan after its broadcast for one week on the TVer service.
The main cast members are:
- Akira Sekine as Sora Harewataaru/Cure Sky, the Precure of the heavens
- Ai Kakuma as Mashiro Nijigaoka/Cure Prism, the Precure of light
- Ayumu Murase as Cure Wing, the first male Precure
- Ayaka Nanase as Cure Butterfly, a Precure who has recently become an adult at the age of 18-years-old
- Aoi Koga as El
The motif of the new anime is "sky," and the theme is "hero." The story set in two places with Precure girls: the heavenly realm Skyland and Sorashido, a city surrounded by nature. One day, Skyland's young Princess El was snatched by a monster of the Underg Empire. Sora Harewataaru, a brave girl who aspires to be a hero, follows the princess into a mysterious hole — and emerges in another world at the city of Sorashido. Sora encounters a second-year junior high school girl named Mashiro Nijigaoka and ends up living with El at Mashiro's home.
Kouji Ogawa (World Trigger, GeGeGe no Kitarō, Precure All Stars New Stage 2: Kokoro no Tomodachi, Eiga Precure All Stars New Stage 3: Eien no Tomodachi) returns to the franchise as the new anime's series director at Toei Animation. Ryunosuke Kingetsu (Futakoi Alternative, Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight!, Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight) is in charge of the series scripts, and Atsushi Saitō (Love Live! Superstar!!, Black Fox) is designing the characters.
Miki Imai is the art designer, and Aya Kadoguchi is the chief artist. Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Erika Fukasawa (Just Because!, assistant on your name.) is composing the music.
Ami Ishii performs the opening theme song "Hirogaru Sky! Precure ~Hero Girls~," and Ishii and Chihaya Yoshitake perform the ending theme song "Hirogarhythm."
Delicious Party♡Precure is the 19th Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, and it premiered on ABC, TV Asahi, and 22 other affiliated stations in February 2022. The series is available on 13 different subscription streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and hulu. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.
Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch (Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the anime film for Delicious Party♡Precure, opened on September 23.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)