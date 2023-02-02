The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime Season 2 Reveals Trailer, Visual, July Premiere

1st season debuted in July 2021

The official website for the television anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga revealed on Thursday a new teaser promotional video, visual, and July premiere for the second season.

The television anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.had previously described the sequel as a second season.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?

Inoue launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. The manga ended in May 2022, and Shogakukan published the 16th and final volume in July.