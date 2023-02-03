Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Manga Enters Final Arc on February 9

Manga launched in October 2019, inspired ongoing TV anime

© Nene Yukimori, Shueisha

Kubo-san wa Mob o Yurusanai

This year's 10th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) manga will enter its final arc, titled "Confession," in the magazine's next issue on February 9.

Viz Media is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

First year high schooler Junta Shiraishi is a mob character who goes unnoticed even when he's standing right next to you. But his classmate, "heroine-level beauty" Kubo, always notices him and is there to tease him. Anyone can become special to someone, but it might be a little too early to call these feelings "love." Perhaps this story is still two-steps from being a romantic comedy--let's call it a sweet comedy where a background character becomes visible!

Yukimori launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in October 2019. The manga also runs on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in December 2022. Viz Media published the manga's fifth volume on January 3.

The manga is inspiring an ongoing television anime adaptation that premiered on January 10. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs. The show's staff delayed all episodes past episode 6 due to the effects of COVID-19 on the production schedule. The anime will re-air from episode 1 starting in April.