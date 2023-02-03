My Hero Academia Tops 85 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Manga's 37th volume shipped on Friday

©Kohei Horikoshi, Shueisha, Viz Media

My Hero Academia

The official Twitter account for'smanga revealed on Friday that the manga has over 85 million copies in circulation worldwide.

The manga topped 65 million copies in circulation worldwide in January 2022.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. The manga's 37th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Friday. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga is taking a hiatus for two weeks due to Horikoshi's poor health. The manga was scheduled to have a new chapter in this year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Sunday. It will return in the magazine's 12th issue on February 20. The manga recently took a 1-week hiatus in December due to Horikoshi's health.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan in June 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.

The anime's sixth season premiered on October 1. The season will air for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime.