Viz Media Licenses JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy, Blade of the Moon Princess, More Manga/Books for Fall 2023

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday its fall 2023 lineup.

Hirohiko Araki

Title:Author:Summary:'s legendary multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family continues with Jolyne in the manga series: Part 6–Stone Ocean.

Title:Authors:(original concept),(story, art)Summary: Tanjiro and the rest of theCorps are facing their greatest challenge yet: school life!

Title:Author:Summary: After falling ill on a train, Saku is helped by a stranger. From then on she vows never to ignore strangers in need to emulate the mysterious boy who saved her.

Junji Ito

Title:Author:Summary: From Eisner-winning horror mangaka,, comes nine scary tales that really happened. Sourced from a famed collection of urban legends and adapted into manga by the horror legend himself

Tatsuya Endō

Blade of the Moon Princess

Title:Author:Summary: From, creator of, comes! Princess Kaguya Takenouchi isn't the ideal heir to the moon's Silver Court. But when villainous usurpers attack her people, she must protect the imperial line.

Title:Author: Taizan5Summary: Deceptively cute alien Takopi lands on earth and meets a depressed earthling, Shizuka. Determined to make her smile, Takopi learns quickly that time travel can't heal all wounds.

Title:Author:Summary: When a shiny new idol is a mess in life, can his number one fan help him stay upbeat?

Shin'ichi Sakamoto

Title:Author:Summary: Dracula meets manga in this incomparably illustrated and chillingly horrific retelling of the quintessential horror epic, from

Ai Yazawa

Title:Author:Summary: Mikako aims to take the world of fashion by storm, but stumbles when love comes into season in this coming-of-age tale from, the creator of Nana.

SPY x FAMILY : Family Portrait

Tatsuya Endō

SPY x FAMILY

Title:novelAuthors:Summary: Join Yor, Anya, and Loid ofas they embark on five all-new adventures in this exciting novel!

SPY x FAMILY : The Official Guide–Eyes Only

Tatsuya Endō

Tatsuya Endō

Title:Author:Summary: The intimate secrets of the Forger family are revealed in the ultimate guide. Contains interviews with, tribute illustrations, and more!

Fullmetal Alchemist 20th Anniversary Book

Fullmetal Alchemist

Title:Author:Summary: Celebrate 20 years ofwith this tribute to the genre-defining classic! Contains a complete collection of all the short manga from the series' run, plus a bonus new prose story!

Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Koyoharu Gotouge

Title:Author:Summary:—Corps Record, by, has all the info a fan could want about the series, in addition to never-before-reprinted bonus manga!

Viz will also release the My Hero Academia : The Official Easy Illustration Guide , Jujutsu Kaisen : The Official Guide Anime Season 1 , Naruto Shippūden : The Official Coloring Book , and a box set for the first 11 volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga.