Viz Media Licenses JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy, Blade of the Moon Princess, More Manga/Books for Fall 2023
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Sakura, Saku!, Mimi’s Tales of Terror, Takopi's Original Sin, Tamon’s B-Side, #DRCL midnight children, Neighborhood Story
Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday its fall 2023 lineup.
Title: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Author: Hirohiko Araki
Summary: Hirohiko Araki's legendary multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family continues with Jolyne in the manga series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6–Stone Ocean.
Title: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy
Authors:Koyoharu Gotouge (original concept), Natsuki Hokami (story, art)
Summary: Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps are facing their greatest challenge yet: school life!
Title: Sakura, Saku!
Author: Io Sakisaka
Summary: After falling ill on a train, Saku is helped by a stranger. From then on she vows never to ignore strangers in need to emulate the mysterious boy who saved her.
Title: Mimi’s Tales of Terror
Author: Junji Ito
Summary: From Eisner-winning horror mangaka, Junji Ito, comes nine scary tales that really happened. Sourced from a famed collection of urban legends and adapted into manga by the horror legend himself
Title: Blade of the Moon Princess
Author: Tatsuya Endō
Summary: From Tatsuya Endō, creator of SPY x FAMILY, comes Blade of the Moon Princess! Princess Kaguya Takenouchi isn't the ideal heir to the moon's Silver Court. But when villainous usurpers attack her people, she must protect the imperial line.
Title: Takopi's Original Sin
Author: Taizan5
Summary: Deceptively cute alien Takopi lands on earth and meets a depressed earthling, Shizuka. Determined to make her smile, Takopi learns quickly that time travel can't heal all wounds.
Title: Tamon’s B-Side
Author: Yuki Shiwasu
Summary: When a shiny new idol is a mess in life, can his number one fan help him stay upbeat?
Title: #DRCL midnight children
Author: Shin'ichi Sakamoto
Summary: Dracula meets manga in this incomparably illustrated and chillingly horrific retelling of the quintessential horror epic, from Shin'ichi Sakamoto!
Title: Neighborhood Story
Author: Ai Yazawa
Summary: Mikako aims to take the world of fashion by storm, but stumbles when love comes into season in this coming-of-age tale from Ai Yazawa, the creator of Nana.
Title: SPY x FAMILY: Family Portrait novel
Authors: Aya Yajima, Tatsuya Endō
Summary: Join Yor, Anya, and Loid of SPY x FAMILY as they embark on five all-new adventures in this exciting novel!
Title: SPY x FAMILY: The Official Guide–Eyes Only
Author: Tatsuya Endō
Summary: The intimate secrets of the Forger family are revealed in the ultimate guide. Contains interviews with Tatsuya Endō, tribute illustrations, and more!
Title: Fullmetal Alchemist 20th Anniversary Book
Author: Hiromu Arakawa
Summary: Celebrate 20 years of Fullmetal Alchemist with this tribute to the genre-defining classic! Contains a complete collection of all the short manga from the series' run, plus a bonus new prose story!
Title: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Record
Author: Koyoharu Gotouge
Summary: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Record, by Koyoharu Gotouge, has all the info a fan could want about the series, in addition to never-before-reprinted bonus manga!
Viz will also release the My Hero Academia: The Official Easy Illustration Guide, Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Guide Anime Season 1, Naruto Shippūden: The Official Coloring Book, and a box set for the first 11 volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga.
Source: Viz Media's Twitter account