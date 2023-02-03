Yen Press Licenses Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife Prequel Manga

©Ryukishi07, Tsuyoshi Takaki Square Enix, Yen Press

Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife

Ryukishi07

Rose Gun Days

1946, two years after the war ended in Japan. An orphan named Wayne has been hired by District 23's Club Primavera-the base of operations for the brothel alliance vying for power with foreign militaries and the mafia. When a series of murders strike fear and rage in the people of District 23, the prime suspect is none other than Jack, the orphan boy Wayne sees as his brother. Torn between belief and doubt, Wayne struggles to find the answer to the mystery before him-who exactly is Jack? The culprit...or just another victim?

announced on Friday that it has licensed artist's), the prequel manga to's originalmanga. The company will release the manga digitally on February 21.

Takaki and Ryukishi07 launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2012, and ended it in 2013. Square Enix published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in December 2013.

Artist Mei Renjōji launched a separate prequel manga Rose Guns Days: Fukushū wa Ōgon no Kaori in 2013 and ended it in 2014.

Mitsunori Zaki launched the Rose Guns Days Last Season manga in Big Gangan on in April 2014, and ended it in June 2015. The manga adapts the fourth and last of 07th Expansion 's Rose Gun Days visual novel "seasons."

Artist You Omura concluded the Rose Gun Days Season 3 manga on the Gangan Online website in March 2015. The Rose Guns Days Season 2 manga by artist Nana Natsuishi ended in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in March 2014, and Sōichirō's Rose Guns Days Season 1 manga ended in Gangan Joker in February 2014.

Yen Press has released the manga in English.

Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry , Umineko When They Cry ) created the original Rose Guns Days game's story.

