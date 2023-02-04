Naruto: Sasuke's Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga Ends in 2nd Volume

launched manga adaptation of spinoff novel in October

© Shingo Kimura, Jun Esaka, Masashi Kishimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

The first volume of, the manga adaptation of'sspinoff novel, revealed on Friday that the manga will end this summer in the manga's second volume.

Shingo Kimura is drawing the manga. Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the story:

Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory, far from the Land of Fire. There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation in search of traces of the Sage of Six Paths! The two are soon drawn into a deadly conspiracy! The popular spin-off novel, now as a manga series!

Kimura launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ on October 23.

Shueisha published the original novel in August 2019. Viz Media published the novel in English.

