xxxHOLiC All-Male Stage Play Gets Sequel in April-May

Sequel to feature returning cast, staff

Nelke Planning announced on January 27 that CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga is inspiring a sequel stage play adaptation. The sequel will run in Tokyo from April 7-23 and in Kobe from April 28 to May 7. The new play is titled Engeki Chōitan xxxHOLiC Zoku .

©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社 ©Nelke Planning Co., Ltd.

Fumiya Matsuzaki is again directing the production, and Masafumi Hata is again writing the script. The returning all-male cast includes Motohiro Ōta as Yuuko, Shōgo Sakamoto as Kimihiro Watanuki, Yūnosuke Matsushima as Shizuka Dо̄meki, and Ryotaro Akazawa as Himawari Kunogi.

The previous stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in September and October 2021.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga, which launched in 2013 but is currently on hiatus. The manga is slated to return this spring in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine .

A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in April 2022.

The franchise also spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.