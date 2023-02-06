Atelier Ryza 3 Game's Opening Video Revealed

Gust's official YouTube channel began streaming the opening video for the Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ( Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~ ) game on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled for release in Japan for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on February 22, and in the United States on the same platforms and on PC via Steam on February 24. Gust and KOEI Tecmo America delayed the game's PS4, PS5, and Switch release to March 23 (March 24 in the West) and the game's release on PC via Steam to March 24.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

In Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, lead writer Yashichiro Takahashi , who delivered the script for the original Atelier Ryza game, returns to the franchise to deliver an unforgettable third chapter in the Secret series. The latest summer escapade finds Ryza and friends enjoying their peaceful lives on Kurken Island when they hear news that a mysterious group of islands have appeared in nearby waters. It turns out that these islands, known as Kark Isles, are having a negative effect on their homeland, so Ryza and her friends quickly set out to investigate. But when their investigation leads to an enormous gate deep within strange ruins, Ryza hears a haunting voice in her head that wants to lead her to the ‘Code of the Universe’. Who is talking to her and what lies beyond the gate?

KOEI Tecmo America released Gust's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in January 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PS5. That sequel was set three years after KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game.