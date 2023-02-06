Comikey Licenses The Betrayed Woman's Prince Manga

Manga adaptation of Saku Takamiya's light novel series launched in 2021

Comikey announced on Saturday that it has licensed Kurage Kikuchi's The Betrayed Woman's Prince ( Netorare Reijō no Ōji-Sama ) manga, the adaptation of Saku Takamiya's light novel series of the same title. The manga is available now on Comikey 's app and website.

© Kurage Kikuchi, Saku Takamiya, Hakusensha, Comikey Media Inc.

Comikey describes the manga's story:

Lady Celestia Dalton loved her fiancé, William, with all her heart. Until he cheated on her, that is. Surprisingly, it's Celestia who finds herself shunned by high society. Now known as "The Betrayed Woman," she finds herself alone in her grief until she meets someone new - a charismatic, handsome man who wants nothing more than her hand in marriage!

Takamiya launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2020. The series ended in August 2022.

Kikuchi launched the manga adaptation on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website in March 2021, and the series ended in September 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's fourth and final volume on January 4.

Source: Press release