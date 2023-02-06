HIDIVE Adds Kin-iro Mosaic Thank you!! Anime Film, Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days Special

Both stream on February 13

announced on Monday that it will stream theanime film andanime special episode on February 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The film based on Yui Hara 's Kin-iro Mosaic manga opened in August 2021.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Alice, Shinobu, Aya, and Yoko have truly become the best of friends, but since it's their last year, they must split their time between preparing for the big senior trip to Nara and Kyoto and trying to make plans for whatever is to come next in their lives… and in Shinobu's case, that may mean something so amazing that she'd never even dared to dream it! Hop on the tour bus for one last wonderful adventure in KINMOZA! THE MOVIE – THANK YOU!!

The special episode opened in November 2016.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Shinobu has to write a script and make costumes for a school play, and it's a lot of work for one person. Fortunately for Shinobu's theatrical future, Alice, Yoko, and Aya are glad to pitch in, and that allows for a chance to reflect on their experiences in the days before Alice arrived. Will everything be finished in time, or will the audience be in stitches because of the ones coming apart onstage? There's no way to be sure until the last curtain call in KINMOZA! PRETTY DAYS!

Sentai Filmworks released both on home video.

Hara launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max in April 2010, and the series ended in March 2020. Houbunsha released the 11th compiled book volume in April 2020. A special Kin-iro Mosaic Best wishes manga launched in May 2020, and ended in March 2021.

Yen Press released the manga in English. The original manga's story begins with Shinobu, a 15-year-old, seemingly "pure Japanese" girl who did a homestay in Great Britain. Even after coming back to Japan, she still misses her time overseas. One day, an air mail letter arrives from Alice, the girl in Shinobu's host family in Great Britain. The letter reads, "Shinobu, I'm coming to Japan!" The "Japanese/British girls' light comedy" follows the lives of Shinobu, Alice, and other girls from both Japan and Great Britain.

The first anime series based on the manga aired in 2013, and the second series, Hello!! KINMOZA , premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the first series on home video in 2014, and released the sequel in October 2016. The Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days anime special episode opened in theaters in Japan in November 2016.

Source: HIDIVE