Natsu Hyūga's Seijo ni Uso wa Tsūjinai Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Manga adaptation of fantasy mystery novel to launch on March 6

The March issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Monday that manga artist Yo Asami will launch a manga adaptation of Natsu Hyūga 's Seijo ni Uso wa Tsūjinai (You Can't Lie to a Saint) novel in the magazine's April issue on March 6. Hyūga also announced on Twitter the manga adaptation of the novel on Monday:

The fantasy mystery manga is about a female priest apprentice who loves money, and an upstart holy knight. Together, they will find the truth behind the killing of a shrine maiden candidate of the great church.

Frontier Works ' Arian Rose imprint published Hyūga's novel with illustrations by Chiho Shinishi in May 2022. Shinishi is also credited for the manga's original character design.

Hyūga launched their The Apothecary Diaries ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ) light novel on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2011. Shufunotomo is publishing the novels in print with art by Touko Shino , and the 12th volume debuted in print in July 2022. J-Novel Club publishes the novels in English digitally.

Nekokurage launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix will publish the manga's 11th volume on February 25. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and will publish the eighth volume in English on June 6. Minoji Kurata launched the spinoff manga Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ~Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō~ (The Apothecary Diaries ~The Palace Cloister Mystery-Solving Notebook of Mao Mao~) in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2017. Shogakukan published the spinoff manga's 15th volume in November 2022.

Asami launched the manga adaptation of Takaya Kagami 's Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at 16 ( Owari no Seraph: Ichinose Guren, 16-sai no Catastrophe ) light novel series in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in June 2017. The series ended in February 2022. Asami also drew the illustrations for Kagami's Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen ( Owari no Seraph: Ichinose Guren, 19-sai no Resurrection light novels.