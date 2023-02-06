×
News
Sonic Colors: Ultimate Game Launches on Steam

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launched for consoles, PC via Epic Games Store in September 2021

sonic-colors-ultimate
©Sega
Sega released Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an updated version of the Sonic Colors Wii game, for PC via Steam on Monday.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store in September 2021. The game includes new features. There is a digital deluxe version that includes exclusive music, gold and silver wearables, player icons, and a Sonic Movie boost.

Sonic Colors also inspired a two-part animation series titled "Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps" in August 2021 Roger Craig Smith once again voiced Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic Frontiers, Sega's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, launched for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

Source: Steam via Gematsu

