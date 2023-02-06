Sonic Colors: Ultimate Game Launches on Steam

Game launched for consoles, PC via Epic Games Store in September 2021

©Sega

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Sonic Colors

released, an updated version of theWii game, for PC viaon Monday.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store in September 2021. The game includes new features. There is a digital deluxe version that includes exclusive music, gold and silver wearables, player icons, and a Sonic Movie boost.

Sonic Colors also inspired a two-part animation series titled "Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps" in August 2021 Roger Craig Smith once again voiced Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, launched for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

Source: Steam via Gematsu