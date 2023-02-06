The First Slam Dunk Film Tops Korean Box Office in 5th Weekend

Film earns equivalent of US$2.28 million over weekend, crossing US$19.3 million total

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, ranked #1 in its fifth weekend in South Korea earning an equivalent of US$2,280,244 from Friday to Sunday. The film sold 276,453 tickets and played on 1,013 screens.

The film's week-on-week revenue increased by 10%. The film has earned a total of US$19,309,822 in South Korea, selling 2,348,330 tickets.

The film opened in South Korea on January 4. In its fourth weekend, the film ranked #1, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water .

The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. The film is currently the 43rd highest-earning film of all time in Japan.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film nominated the film for Animation of the Year in its 46th annual awards.

Sources: KOFIC, Variety (Patrick Frater)