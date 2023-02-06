Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Game's Demo Launches on February 24

Game ships for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on March 3

The official Twitter account for Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game announced on Tuesday that a demo for the game will launch on February 24. The save data from the demo will be transferable to the final game.

The game will release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam worldwide on March 3. The game will be available on launch day for Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.

Microsoft describes the game:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

Source: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Twitter account