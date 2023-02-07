Grand Blue Dreaming Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Sudden Illness

Akabori-kun's Vintage manga also goes on hiatus

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday thatand'scomedy manga will go on hiatus due to one of the creators suffering from a sudden illness. The announcement did not elaborate on the illness, and did not reveal when the manga will return.

Akabori-kun's Vintage manga will also go on hiatus for the same reason.

Grand Blue Dreaming went on hiatus from January to March 2021, as Inoue had been suffering from back pain due to overwork. The manga also went on hiatus again for one month in May 2021 due to one of the creators being hospitalized for a sudden emergency.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll is also releasing chapters of the manga as they debut in Japan. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume in August 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 17th volume in October 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.