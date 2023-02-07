Manga Plus Adds Ryōma Kitada's Yumeochi Manga

©Ryōma Kitada, Shueisha

Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You

MANGA Plus

Even in university, Chono is stuck in the past regrets of his high school years. His dull days come to an abrupt end when he comes across a mysterious book... A book that allows him to return and re-do his high school life in his dreams. Follow Chono and the girls of his dreams as they reshape their wasted youths!

'swebsite and app added's new) manga in English on February 4.describes the manga:

Kitada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app on February 5.

Kitada launched the SUPER HXEROS ( Dokyū Hentai HxEros ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017, and ended the series in February 2021. The manga has 12 total volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Additionally, MANGA Plus also added Wataru Momose 's Me and My Gangster Neighbour ( Boku to Jingi Naki Ojisan ) manga on December 2. Momose launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ on December 3.

