Mari Okazaki's Kashimashi Meshi Manga Gets Live-Action Series

This year's March issue of Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine announced on Wednesday that Mari Okazaki 's Kashimashi Meshi manga will get a live-action series.

©Mari Okazaki, Shodensha

Okazaki launched the manga inin February 2016.published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in June 2022.

The magazine describes the manga:

It's okay to use a lot of ingredients. Hold off on eating the food with your fingers. Crunch. Chew. Nibble. Swallow. Who could frown when faced with such delicious food and sake?

Okazaki is best known for her workplace romance Suppli , which ran in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine from 2003 to 2009. Tokyopop published five volumes of the series. The manga inspired a live-action television series in Japan in 2006.

Okazaki launched the Will I Be Single Forever? ( Zutto Dokushin de Iru Tsumori? ) manga in Feel Young in November 2014, and ended it in October 2015. The manga's premise is based on Mami Amamiya 's essay of the same name. Shodensha published one compiled book volume for the manga. Viz Media released the manga in 2018. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in November 2021.

Okazaki launched the A-Un manga in Monthly Big Comic Spirits in May 2014, and ended it in May 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie