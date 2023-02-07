Revue Starlight Anime Film Gets Encore Screening in Japan in March

© Project Revue Starlight

Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight

The staff for the), the most recent anime film in the, announced on Tuesday that the film will have a one-week limited encore screening in 29 theaters in Japan starting on March 10.

A limited number of the "Staff Hon Revival" (Staff Book Revival) — which includes illustrations by 10 anime staff members, and movie countdown illustrations posted on the franchise 's official Twitter account — will be given to film attendees during the one-week screening.

The film opened in Japan in June 2021. It was previously slated to open in May 2021, but was delayed due to the state of COVID-19 and the resulting temporary closure of some theaters in Japan.

Sentai Filmworks screened the film in select North American theaters in June 2022 following an early premiere at the Anime Central convention in Rosemont, Illinois in May 2022.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Revue Starlight The Movie picks up soon after the series left off and opens the curtain a new, original story set during Karen Aijo and Hikari Kagura's third year at Seisho Music Academy, a performing arts school for young women who aspire to the heights of on-stage stardom. In the next chapter of their theatrical lives, these young women will face one another on the battlefield of the stage, where song, dance and thrilling swordplay collide to illustrate the rich emotional narratives of the film's protagonists.

HIDIVE began streaming the movie in August 2022.

The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened in August 2020. The film was first slated to open in May 2020, but was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. The Revue Starlight The Movie continues the story of the compilation film.

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub . The franchise also inspired a new mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019.

Sora Goto and Kanata Nakamura launched Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Overture , the first manga for the franchise , in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in January 2018, and ended it in October 2018. The franchise also includes the Butai Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight ―The LIVE― SHOW MUST GO ON and Yonkoma Starlight manga.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019. A third stage musical production was slated for July 2020, but was delayed to July 2021 due to COVID-19.

Source: Eiga Natalie



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.