The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime's Character Video Highlights Lainie Cyan

Kadokawa began streaming a new character promotional video for the television anime of Piero Karasu 's The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) light novel on Tuesday. The video highlights Lainie Cyan, the daughter of a baron who was once a commoner. Hina Yomiya plays the character's role.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Sayaka Senbongi plays the role of Anisphia von Palletia, and Manaka Iwami plays Euphyllia Magenta.

Other cast members include:

Ai Kakuma as Illya Coral

as Illya Coral Shogo Sakata as Algard von Palletia

as Algard von Palletia Yū Sasahara as Tilty Claret

Shingo Tamaki ( Aho Girl , Ahiru no Sora ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari — the writer of the My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series — is in charge of the series scripts. Naomi Ide ( Riddle Story of Devil , Kan Colle , Domestic Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

HaNaTan performs the show's opening theme song "Arc-en-Ciel." Anisphia's voice actress Sayaka Senbongi and Euphyllia's voice actress Manaka Iwami perform the ending theme song "Only for You."

Despite her supposed ineptitude with regular magic, Princess Anisphia defies the aristocracy's expectations by developing “magicology,” a unique magical theory based on memories from her past life. One day, she witnesses the brilliant noblewoman Euphyllia unjustly stripped of her title as the kingdom's next monarch. That's when Anisphia concocts a plan to help Euphyllia regain her good name-which somehow involves them living together and researching magic! Little do these two ladies know, however, that their chance encounter will alter not only their own futures, but those of the kingdom...and the entire world!

licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation.describes the story:

Piero Karasu began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi in January 2020. Kadokawa published the sixth novel volume on January 20.

Harutsugu Nadaka launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020. Kadokawa will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on March 27.

Yen Press published the first novel volume in April 2022, and the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022. The company will publish the fourth novel volume and the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 18 and June 20, respectively.

