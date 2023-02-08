GKIDS Theatrically Screens Spirited Away Stage Play This Spring

to screen 2 different filmed performances with 2 different set of cast members

GKIDS announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the filmed performances of Spirited Away : Live on Stage , the stage play adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Spirited Away anime film, and will screen them in North America beginning this spring.

©Toho Co., Ltd. All rights reserved

The stage play ran in Japan with two different sets of cast members. GKIDS will screen two different filmed performances, each featuring a differnet set of the cast.

Actresses Kanna Hashimoto ( Gintama , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Kingdom ) and Mone Kamishiraishi ( your name. , live-action Chihayafuru ) both starred as Chihiro. The cast also includes (in alternating performances):

The play ran at TOHO 's Imperial Theatre from February to March 2022, then planned to tour to Osaka in April, Fukuoka in May, Sapporo in June, and Nagoya in June and July. Some Fukuoka performances of the stage play were canceled to Hashimoto being diagnosed with COVID-19, and similarly canceled some Nagoya performances due to Park, Kamishiraishi, and some staff and cast members also being infected with COVID-19.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning director and the Royal Shakespeare Company's Honorary Associate Director John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby, Daddy Long Legs) wrote and directed the production.

Spirited Away was previously the highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide until Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train surpassed the record. Spirited Away remains the only non-English-language title to win the Academy Awards' Best Animated Feature award, which it earned in 2003.

