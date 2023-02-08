Pikmin 4 Game's Trailer Reveals New Mechanics, July 21 Launch

Game features new Pikmin types, controllable dog partner

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for Pikmin 4 , the first new main game in the Pikmin series in a decade, during the company's Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The video reveals the game's new Pikmin, some new mechanics, and July 21 release date for the Switch.

Nintendo describes the game:

Meet Pikmin, small, plantlike creatures you can grow, pluck, command, and overpower your enemies with! These curious helpers come in different types—fire is no sweat for Red Pikmin and the brand-new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies and the environment. Use your Pikmin's miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore this mysterious planet. You get a dog, too! Oatchi (pronounced oat-chee), resident good boy and dependable partner, can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure. With the miniscule Pikmin and a capable canine in tow, no challenge is too big!

Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned in 2015 that Pikmin 4 was "very close to completion."

The Pikmin series of strategy games allows players to control creatures called Pikmin in an effort to explore an unknown planet and survive against predatory adversaries, using the special properties of each kind of Pikmin to navigate the game environment.

Nintendo released the first game in the series on the Nintendo GameCube in 2001. Nintendo released Pikmin 3, on the Wii U in 2013. The side-scrolling action-adventure game Hey! Pikmin shipped for Nintendo 3DS in July 2017 in Japan, North America, and Europe. Nintendo released the Pikmin 3 Deluxe version for the Switch in 2020. Pokémon GO developer Niantic released the free-to-play AR (augmented reality) game Pikmin Bloom worldwide last year.